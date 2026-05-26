2 found dead in metro Atlanta shooting

CARROLLTON, Ga — Carrollton police said two people were found dead by a family member in a shooting Monday. Authorities say it appears to be a murder-suicide.

Officers responded to 915 Lovvorn Road at River Pointe Apartments after a family member called 911.

There, they found a 39-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman dead in a residence.

The shooting is still being investigated, Carrollton PD says.

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