Man arrested, charged with capital murder in death of Atlanta woman in Alabama

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL — A man has been charged with capital murder in the death of an Atlanta woman who was killed in Alabama.

On Thursday, March 27, deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama were called to the scene of a shooting on Highway 80 East in the Waugh community.

They found the victim, Gennia Grimes, 21, suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was treated by medics and airlifted to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

She later died from her injuries.

Grimes was from Atlanta and was a student at Alabama State University.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Friday, April 4, deputies arrested Rogers McCloud Jr., 20, for capital murder.

He is being held without bond at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief Wesley Richerson said in a statement: “To protect the integrity of the case, we have not publicly discussed the details of this investigation. However, please do not confuse our silence with inaction. We have been meticulously working to gather evidence and to determine the facts surrounding Gennia’s death. Sheriff’s Office Investigators, Crime Scene Technicians, and Criminal Analyst have worked diligently over the past week to ensure the truth was exposed, and the suspect was arrested for this terrible crime.”

A GoFundMe campaign has been organized to benefit Grimes’ family.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group