Listing price lowered for RHOA star, former Falcons player’s mansion in north Fulton

Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak home (Zillow)

By WSBTV.com News Staff

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The listing price for a North Fulton mansion that belongs to a former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and a former Atlanta Falcons player went down this week.

Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International posted a listing for a 1.78 acres property off Manor Bridge Drive in Alpharetta. Fulton County property records confirm that the house is currently owned by Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann.

Zolciak and Biermann are currently going through a highly-contested and publicized divorce.

The original listing from October showed the estranged couple asking for $6 million. As of Thursday, the listing now shows an asking price of $5.5 million.

The Alpharetta mansion overlooks a lake and the 18th fairway at the Manor Golf & Country Club. The home includes seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and three partial bathrooms. The garage can hold up to eight cars.

Other features include a walk-in wine cellar, billiard room, arcade game room, home theater and a gym with a private massage room. It also comes with a full in-law suite with a full kitchen and living room.

You can look at photos from the listing here.

