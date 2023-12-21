Listing price lowered for RHOA star, former Falcons player’s mansion in north Fulton

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The listing price for a North Fulton mansion that belongs to a former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and a former Atlanta Falcons player went down this week.

Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International posted a listing for a 1.78 acres property off Manor Bridge Drive in Alpharetta. Fulton County property records confirm that the house is currently owned by Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Zolciak and Biermann are currently going through a highly-contested and publicized divorce.

The original listing from October showed the estranged couple asking for $6 million. As of Thursday, the listing now shows an asking price of $5.5 million.

The Alpharetta mansion overlooks a lake and the 18th fairway at the Manor Golf & Country Club. The home includes seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and three partial bathrooms. The garage can hold up to eight cars.

Other features include a walk-in wine cellar, billiard room, arcade game room, home theater and a gym with a private massage room. It also comes with a full in-law suite with a full kitchen and living room.

You can look at photos from the listing here.

MORE HOME GALLERIES

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 27 PHOTOS: Look inside this $35 million Buckhead mansion for sale This $35 million Buckhead home has 11 bedrooms, 20 bathrooms and is nearly 50,000 square feet. (ATLANTA FINE HOMES SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY)









©2023 Cox Media Group