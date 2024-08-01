Kim Zolciak says ‘wine, friends, my kids’ have gotten her through bitter divorce with Kroy Biermann

ATLANTA — Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak is opening up about the bitter divorce that she is going through with soon-to-be ex-husband Kroy Biermann.

Kim and Kroy filed for divorce last May. They initially dropped the petition in July, but Bierman refiled for divorce again in August, saying their marriage was irretrievably broken.

Since then, the couple’s lives have been very public over the issues that have come up between the two.

“It was really, really rough in the beginning. All aspects of it. The public just not really knowing. They have no idea what’s been going on here,” Zolciak said in a recent interview with Fox News Digital.

In May, a Fulton County Judge ordered a strict closet schedule for the couple so the couple could avoid one another in their Milton mansion.

Zolciak says ‘wine, friends, my kids’ have been getting her through the divorce.

“I’m doing pretty good. I’m pretty happy,” Zolciak said. “I have an incredible support system. I have the most incredible older daughters who are my rock. They motivate me every day to just keep pushing. I don’t know what the future holds in this situation.”

Earlier this month, a judge ordered Kim and Kroy to go into mediation as their divorce case moves forward.

A trial date has also been set for their divorce for November and both sides have been ordered to submit a proposed consolidated pre-trial order 10 days before the trial is set to start.

In the meantime, Zolciak has joined two reality shows: “The Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets,” and “Got to Get Out.”

