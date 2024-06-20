Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann’s Milton mansion drops in price for 3rd time amid threats of foreclosure

MILTON, Ga. — The price of former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” reality star Kim Zolciak and former Atlanta Falcon Kroy Biermann’s Milton mansion has dropped in price for the third time since it was originally put on the market in October.

Initially, the now-divorcing couple had priced it at $6 million.

In December, the price dropped to $5.5 million.

Just a month later, it was priced at $4.5 million.

Now, Zillow has it going for $4.2 million.

In between trying to sell the house, the mansion has come close to going up for foreclosure.

Earlier this month, Kim and Kroy reached an agreement to avoid that from happening, giving them 90 days to sell the home without it being foreclosed on.

The 15,000-square-foot mansion overlooks a lake and the 18th fairway at the Manor Golf & Country Club. The home includes seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, and three partial bathrooms. The garage can hold up to eight cars.

Other features include a walk-in wine cellar, billiard room, arcade game room, home theater, and a gym with a private massage room. It also comes with a full in-law suite with a full kitchen and living room.

The couple filed for divorce last May after 11 years of marriage.

Things have been so contentious between the two, that they have a strict closet schedule to avoid one another in their Milton mansion.

In an order filed in Fulton County court, Zolciak will have access to the closet Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Biermann is not allowed to enter the closet during those times.

The order goes on to say that neither can sell or get rid of anything considered “marital property” in any way.

Selling the mansion would go a long way to help the couple’s financial woes. Just last week, a Fulton County judge ordered Zolciak to pay her nearly $2,500 Target bill.

Court documents show that Zolciak has an outstanding balance of $2,482.24, and with interest and other fees, owes Target a total of $2,690.09.

Zolciak also owes money to America Express, court documents show.

Reports show that Zolciak has been cast in a new reality show on Hulu, which would give her another financial boost.

A hearing in their divorce case has been scheduled for next month.

