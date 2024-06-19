Amid bitter divorce, Kim Zolciak’s daughters are ‘so grateful’ for adopted dad Kroy Biermann

ATLANTA — As former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” reality star Kim Zociak and former Atlanta Falcon husband Kroy Biermann go through a bitter divorce, Kim’s two oldest daughters showed their love for their adopted dad over the Father’s Day weekend.

Ariana and Brielle Biermann took to social media to post touching tributes to Kroy.

Kroy Biermann adopted the two girls when he married Kim Zolciak 12 years ago.

“Ariana posted two photos of Kroy to her Instagram Story — one of him embracing a dog and another of him and her posing together. ‘Happy Father’s Day,’ Ariana wrote over the photo of them together. ‘So grateful for you, love you,’ she added over the photo of him and the dog,” Bravo TV reported.

Kim and Kroy filed for divorce last May. They initially dropped the petition in July, but Bierman refiled for divorce again in August, saying their marriage was irretrievably broken.

Regardless of what is happening between their parents, the girls still look at Kroy as their father.

RELATED STORIES:

Over the weekend, Brielle “posted a number of pictures of her and Kroy from over the years. In the photos, Kroy and Brielle can be seen posing together at a baseball game, hanging out among pigeons, sitting together, smiling at the beach, and being present with their full family. ‘Happy Father’s Day to the best dad in the world love yaaaaaaa,’ Brielle wrote over one of the photos. ‘We are all so lucky to have you as a father!!,’ she added over another,” Bravo reported.

Kroy returned the love, posting “‘Thank you sweetheart!,’ in response to Ariana’s post. ‘Thank you sweetheart!,’ he wrote to Brielle. ‘Love you,’ he added,” Bravo said.

As for Kim and Kroy, the couple are also close to losing their Milton mansion over foreclosure. Earlier this month, they reached an agreement to cease foreclosure for 90 days, so they can try to sell their home without it being foreclosed on.

Things have been so contentious between the two, that they have a strict closet schedule to avoid one another in their Milton mansion.

In an order filed in Fulton County court, Zolciak will have access to the closet Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Biermann is not allowed to enter the closet during those times.

The order goes on to say that neither can sell or get rid of anything considered “marital property” in any way.

A hearing in their divorce case has been scheduled for next month.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Father of Ahmaud Arbery works to preserve son’s legacy in years since his death

©2024 Cox Media Group