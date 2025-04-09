Chickens, llamas and giraffes, oh my! These are some of the craziest laws on the books in Georgia

ATLANTA — Do you own a rake? If not, you could be in trouble in one metro city. You also better not tie up a giraffe to a telephone pole or streetlamp.

The scenarios are funny, and what’s even more entertaining is there are actual laws on the books in Georgia cities that address things like these.

Here is a look at some of the strangest laws we have found here in Georgia:

There’s only one way to eat fried chicken:

If you live in Gainesville, you better know that there is only one way you can eat fried chicken – by hand. According to Stewart Melvin & Frost Law, the hands-only chicken ordinance happened in 1961 as a publicity stunt. The Poultry Capital of the World, Gainesville, was only playing a little joke on visitors! But the ordinance is technically real, Secret Atlanta reports.

No spitting:

Whether you need to hock-a-loogy or the seasonal pollen has your sinuses going, you better not spit from your car or a bus while driving through Marietta. But if you’re in a truck, go for it. It’s totally legal.

Stop that chicken from crossing the road:

Yes, we all know the joke, but in Quitman, Georgia, that joke doesn’t exist because it’s illegal to let your chicken cross the road. No, seriously!

I just need to let my giraffe rest for a second:

For anyone who might have a pet giraffe around or if the circus is in town, you better not tie them up to a telephone pole or a streetlamp in Atlanta because it’s against the law.

Dennis the Menace would be in big trouble in Athens:

While a slingshot may be one of the most classic toys, it is illegal to use one in the “Classic City.”

Sorry lovers:

It’s one of the oldest ways to show your love – carving your name or initials in a tree next to your lover’s. Just don’t do it if you’re in Columbus. They have a law against it.

You better rake your yard:

In Acworth, you better clean your yard. While the city says it’s not only your civil duty, it is also actually the law that you have to own a rake.

“This important law was created in the hopes of preventing accidents as a result of too many fallen leaves starting to gather up on walkways or roadways. If you get into an accident due to fallen leaves in Acworth, then you can use this law to help pursue a claim,” the Singleton Law Firm said.

“Hey, take off your hat!”:

Don’t you hate going to the movies and not being able to see because someone has a hat on? Well, you could find yourself in trouble if you live in Columbus.

Stupid Laws says, “It shall be unlawful for any person to wear a hat or any other covering of the head which obstructs the view of other persons, in any theater, opera house, motion picture theater or any other building where an entertainment is given and an admission charged, during any performance at such theater, opera house, motion picture theater or any other building where an entertainment is given and an admission charged.”

BINGO!

Hey bingo lovers, grab your bingo cards and your markers and get ready for a bunch of fun. Just make sure no one offers you a goldfish in order to play. In Athens, it’s illegal to entice anyone to play a game with a live animal to enter any contest, game, or other competition.

Llama tell you a secret:

Where they kick you or spit in your face, any llama-related activity is considered inherently dangerous in Georgia.

“If you suffer any llama-related personal injuries, then you’ll assume the legal and financial responsibility for it. Per Georgia Department of Agriculture laws, llama owners are protected from liability, even in the event of death, with very few exceptions,” the Singleton Law Firm said.

©2025 Cox Media Group