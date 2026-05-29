Fayette County residents warned about credit card skimming devices

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Fayette County investigators are warning residents to remain on their guard after three credit card skimmers were discovered.

Three of the devices have been found attached to point-of-sale machines in local dollar stores across Fayette County since February, the sheriff’s office said on social media.

These skimmers are engineered to closely resemble original equipment, allowing them to illicitly collect banking and card details during transactions.

The devices primarily target EBT card users and individuals using cards that rely on a magnetic stripe rather than chip or tap-to-pay technology.

Officials encourage people to carefully inspect card machines before using them and to monitor their bank accounts regularly for suspicious activity.

When making an in-person purchase, residents should compare the card reader with other machines in the store to look for anything unusual.

Also, check for loose or damaged keyboards and card readers.

Consumers should pay close attention to tap-to-pay areas; if they appear broken or disabled, the machine may be forcing customers to swipe their cards instead.

Another recommendation is to gently tug or pull on the card reader or keyboard to see if any parts appear loose or tampered with.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate these incidents. The Sheriff’s Office reminds residents that awareness and caution are essential in protecting personal and financial information.

If anyone encounters a suspected skimming device, they should stop using the machine immediately and contact 911.

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