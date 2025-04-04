Gov. Kemp signs religious freedom bill into law

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday signed the religious freedom bill that advocates said was needed to protect people of faith but critics said could be used to discriminate.

Acworth Republican state Sen. Ed Setzler, who sponsored the bill, insisted it was necessary to protect people of faith from what he called unwarranted government intrusion.

Kemp previously said in a statement that he would sign the version of the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, or RFRA, that passed the House on Wednesday.

“I have always maintained that I would support and sign a version of RFRA which mirrors the language and protections provided by federal law since 1993,” he wrote on X. “My commitment to that promise and to the deeply held beliefs of Georgians of faith remains unwavering. I also want to assure those of differing views that Georgia remains a welcoming place to live, work, and raise a family.

The bill was opposed by the Metro Atlanta Chamber and similar to one that was vetoed in 2016 amid concerns from Georgia businesses that it would hurt tourism and the ability to attract workers to the state.

House Minority Leader Carolyn Hughley has said she believes the bill will hurt businesses and people.

“If Georgia wants to remain the No. 1 state to do business, why would you do this? Because it’s simply a license to discriminate, and our caucus is going fight vigorously against it,” Hughley said.

