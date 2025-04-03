Georgia House passes religious freedom bill with 2 days left in legislative season

ATLANTA — The Georgia House has passed the latest encantation of the religious freedom bill.

Some Republicans insist the bill is needed to protect people of faith, while Democrats say it only gives people a license to discriminate.

Supporters of the new Religious Freedom Restoration Act, or RFRA, gathered at the capitol Tuesday for a news conference to put pressure on lawmakers to bring their bill to the floor of the house for a vote.

Acworth Republican state Sen. Ed Setzler, who wrote the bill, insists this bill is necessary to protect people of faith from, what he says is, unwarranted government intrusion. He thinks he has the votes to get it across the finish line.

“I think there are people in both parties that would like to support this,” Setzler said.

House Minority Leader Carolyn Hughley believes the bill will hurt businesses and people.

“If Georgia wants to remain the No. 1 state to do business, why would you do this? Because it’s simply a license to discriminate, and our caucus is going fight vigorously against it,” Hughley said.

The bill passed the Senate last week and now heads to the governor’s desk.

In a post on X, Kemp said he has also maintained he would sign a version of RFRA.

I want to congratulate those who worked for the passage of SB 36. I have always maintained that I would support and sign a version of RFRA which mirrors the language and protections provided by federal law since 1993. My commitment to that promise and to the deeply held beliefs… — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) April 3, 2025

“My commitment to that promise and to the deeply held beliefs of Georgians of faith remains unwavering. I also want to assure those of differing views that Georgia remains a welcoming place to live, work, and raise a family,” Kemp said.

Jeff Graham, executive director of Georgia Equality, said RFRA is “intended to further divide our communities and cause harm to vulnerable Georgians.”

“As hard as these legislative defeats are, we cannot allow ourselves to fall into a state of despair that keeps us from continuing to fight; that’s what this onslaught of anti-LGBTQ legislation hopes to accomplish,” Graham said.

