Kim Zolciak, Kroy Bierman ordered into mediation as trial date set for divorce

ATLANTA — A Fulton County judge had ordered former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak and her former Atlanta Falcon husband Kroy Biermann into mediation as their divorce case moves forward.

The couple have been directed to complete the mediation by Sept. 25, according to court documents.

Kim and Kroy filed for divorce last May. They initially dropped the petition in July, but Bierman refiled for divorce again in August, saying their marriage was irretrievably broken.

The couple is also close to losing their Milton mansion over foreclosure. Last month, they reached an agreement to cease foreclosure for 90 days, so they could try to sell their home without it being foreclosed on.

At last check, the mansion had been put back on the market with an asking price of $4.5 million, with he price being dropped at least three times from its initial asking price of $6 million in Oct. 2023.

Things have been so contentious between the two, that they have a strict closet schedule to avoid one another in their Milton mansion.

In an order filed in Fulton County court, Zolciak will have access to the closet Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Biermann is not allowed to enter the closet during those times.

The order goes on to say that neither can sell or get rid of anything considered “marital property” in any way.

A trial date has been set for their divorce for November and both sides have been ordered to submit a proposed consolidated pre-trial order 10 days before the trial is set to start.

