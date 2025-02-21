3rd time’s the charm? Kroy Biermann forced to file for divorce again from Kim Zolciak

ATLANTA — Well, maybe the third time’s the charm. Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak and her soon-to-be ex-husband Kroy Biermann have filed for divorce for a third time.

Biermann was forced to file again after Zolciak moved. The two finally sold their mansion in Milton, which they had lived in for several years, including when Zolciak was on “Real Housewives.”

To say their divorce has been bitter may be an understatement, with a judge instating a “closet schedule” for the couple at one point so neither had to come in contact with each other while still living together in Milton.

Even the selling of their home came with its own drama, with the house going into foreclosure three times and then being pulled back out of foreclosure again. The couple also dropped the price on the home several times before selling it for nearly half of their initial asking price of $6 million.

The couple were married in 2011 and first filed for divorce in May 2023, but was then called off shortly after. The couple filed for divorce again in August 2023, saying the marriage was “irrevocably broken.” Their third divorce petition was filed on Thursday.

According to the new divorce filing, Biermann is looking to have primary custody of his four children who are still under 18.

In a previous interview with the entertainment website TMZ, Zolciak has called Biermann “too controlling” and the last few years have been “torture” as they continue to split.

“Nobody has any idea what I’ve dealt with the last two and a half, three years of my life,” Zociak said. “I’m trying to take the high road.”

Despite the issues that have come up between the two, Zolciak said she wouldn’t rule out another relationship.

“It’s gonna take me a long time to heal from the trauma that I’ve experienced,” she said.

