Kim Zolciak accuses Kroy of stalking her in latest twist in couple’s bitter divorce

Kim Zolciak has accused her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, of stalking and demanded he be jailed for contempt, according to court documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star claims that Biermann has interfered with her parenting time, violating a temporary parenting plan they reached in June.

She alleged that Biermann’s “obsession” with her “has led him to surveilling the residence of a third party at whose residence (Zolciak) was present, as well as following (Zolciak) on such mundane tasks as grocery shopping.”

She also claimed that Biermann followed her to Costco on June 9, “parked, followed (her) into the store, and then proceeded to follow (her) around the store even going so far as to confront the third-party accompanying (her).”

The couple, who are in the midst of a contentious divorce, share four children: KJ, Kash, and twins Kaia and Kane.

Zolciak’s lawyer argued that Biermann’s actions constitute a willful and dangerous violation of the parenting agreement.

Zolciak claimed that Biermann’s stalking was so pervasive that the third party’s counsel threatened to seek a protective order if he did not cease his actions immediately.

She requested that Biermann be ordered to stay away from her residence and sought sanctions, including incarceration, as well as coverage of her legal fees.

On the same day Zolciak filed her motion, Biermann filed for sole custody of their children, citing a lack of structure and accountability in Zolciak’s home.

He alleged that she frequently left the children alone or under the care of others and accused her of emotional and psychological abuse towards the children.

A judge has yet to rule on the motions filed by both Zolciak and Biermann.

