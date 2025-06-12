Former ‘RHOA’ star Kim Zolciak, ex-Atlanta Falcon Kroy Biermann removed from mansion, court docs say

MILTON, Ga. — Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak and former Atlanta Falcons defensive end Kroy Biermann have been removed from their Milton mansion amid their contentious divorce.

According to Fulton County Magistrate Court documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News, deputy marshals visited the couple’s home in April to remove them and their property.

The document shows four marshals spent just over three hours at the home. The document shows the status as “ejected.”

After being foreclosed upon, having the price reduced several times and being scheduled for auction, the couple’s home was sold earlier this year.

Zolciak and Biermann have been going through a bitter divorce for several years, including filing for divorce at least three times.

Throughout the divorce, judges have been forced to institute what could be considered extreme measures, even creating a schedule for using the closet, so they would not have to come into contact with one another inside the home.

The couple shares six children, two of whom are Zolciak’s from a previous marriage but were adopted by Biermann.

