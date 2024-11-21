Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann’s Milton mansion to go up for auction next month

ATLANTA — As former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak continues her bitter divorce from former Atlanta Falcon Kroy Biermann, the couple’s Milton mansion has now gone into foreclosure for the third time.

According to Fulton County, the home is set to be auctioned off on Dec. 3.

The couple had been trying to sell the home, with the latest asking price dropping to $3.65 million. It’s a significant drop from their original asking price of $6 million.

Currently, the couple has just over $1.1 million left on their mortgage through Truist Bank.

The couple filed for divorce last May after 11 years of marriage.

Things have been so contentious between the two, that they have a strict closet schedule to avoid one another in their Milton mansion.

In an order filed in Fulton County court, Zolciak will have access to the closet Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Biermann is not allowed to enter the closet during those times.

The order goes on to say that neither can sell or get rid of anything considered “marital property” in any way.

A judge ordered Kim and Kroy to go into mediation before a trial earlier this month.

The mansion overlooks a lake and the 18th fairway at the Manor Golf & Country Club.

As for their mansion, the home includes seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, and three partial bathrooms. The garage can hold up to eight cars.

Other features include a walk-in wine cellar, billiard room, arcade game room, home theater, and a gym with a private massage room.

It also comes with a full in-law suite with a full kitchen and living room.

