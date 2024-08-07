How low can we go? Former RHOA star’s home drops in price for a fourth time

ATLANTA — Will Kim Zociak and Kroy Biermann ever be able to sell their Milton mansion?

It has been close to a year since the divorcing couple put the home on the market and now the asking price of the 5,000-square-foot house has dropped to $3.95 million.

The original asking price when Kim and Kroy put it on the market was $6 million.

The couple filed for divorce last May after 11 years of marriage.

Things have been so contentious between the two, that they have a strict closet schedule to avoid one another in their Milton mansion.

In an order filed in Fulton County court, Zolciak will have access to the closet Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Biermann is not allowed to enter the closet during those times.

The order goes on to say that neither can sell or get rid of anything considered “marital property” in any way.

Last month, a judge ordered Kim and Kroy to go into mediation as their divorce case moves forward.

A trial date has also been set for their divorce for November.

As for their home, it has gone into foreclosure twice. In June, the couple reached an agreement to avoid that from happening again, giving them 90 days to sell the home without it being foreclosed on.

The mansion overlooks a lake and the 18th fairway at the Manor Golf & Country Club.

The home includes seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, and three partial bathrooms. The garage can hold up to eight cars.

Other features include a walk-in wine cellar, billiard room, arcade game room, home theater and a gym with a private massage room.

It also comes with a full in-law suite with a full kitchen and living room.

