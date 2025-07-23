Former Atlanta Falcon Kroy Biermann has new job following split from RHOA star Zolciak

ATLANTA — From the Atlanta Falcons to sales – it appears that Kroy Biermann has a new job following his contentious split from “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak.

According to the company’s website, Biermann is now doing crane and rigging sales for Superior Rigging and Erecting Co. in Atlanta.

The company offers “nationwide services including crane rental, specialized rigging, steel erection, steel fabrication, and more.”

According to reports, Biermann has been working at the company since 2024, but has since moved up in the company.

Zolciak and Biermann went through a bitter divorce that lasted several years, including filing for divorce at least three times.

Throughout the divorce, judges have been forced to institute what could be considered extreme measures, even creating a schedule for using the closet, so they would not have to come into contact with one another inside the home.

RELATED STORIES:

In June, we reported the two were forced out of their Milton mansion. Deputy marshals visited the couple’s home in April to remove them and their property.

Court documents show four marshals spent just over three hours at the home. The document showed the status as “ejected.”

The couple’s home was sold earlier this year after it was foreclosed on. Its price had been reduced several times, and the home had been scheduled for auction.

While it may seem like a far stretch going from football to construction sales, Superior Rigging was the company that was head of State Farm Arena’s last renovation and was also the company that built Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Biermann recently posted on social media that he had been inducted into the Montana Football Hall of Fame.

“This isn’t just a personal milestone, it’s a full-circle moment. Because no matter where football took me, whether it was Missoula, Atlanta, or beyond, I’ve always been, and will always be, a Montana boy at heart,” he said.

According to daughter Ariana, Biermann has his own home now, and so does Zolciak, but said she hadn’t spoken to him in a while.

“I hope he’s doing amazing,” she said. “I think it’s really a tough situation right now, between the family, and it goes through its waves. But he lives in his own house, as well, so I hope he’s happy.”

©2025 Cox Media Group