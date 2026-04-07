Atlanta Dream sees record demand after landing WNBA star Angel Reese

ATLANTA — The buzz around Angel Reese’s move to the Atlanta Dream is already translating into big business for the franchise.

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Just hours after the announcement, demand for Dream merchandise and tickets surged.

“In the first four hours after the announcement, we sold half as many jerseys as we did the entire year in 2025,” said Morgan Shaw Parker, the team’s president and chief operating officer.

The Dream acquired the two-time WNBA All-Star in a high-profile trade that included two first-round draft picks in 2027 and 2028. However, early signs suggest the investment is already paying off.

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According to Shaw Parker, ticket sales are climbing rapidly, with inventory updating in real time as fans rush to secure seats.

“The stats come in, and every 10 minutes it gets updated in terms of being sold out of different products from a ticket perspective,” she said.

The team is also planning to host five games at State Farm Arena this season, with hopes of packing the venue to its full 17,000-seat capacity.

“Our goal was to sell all of those out,” Shaw Parker said. “I have a good feeling we’re going to be sold out of every single one of them.”

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