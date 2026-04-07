Video shows people running for their lives following gunfire near Georgia beach

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — New video has been released after shots were fired during a pop-up event along a beach in Tybee Island.

The video released by the Tybee Island Police Department shows people running for their lives after hearing what they believe was gunfire.

Investigators said they believe it was just a single gunshot that went off during an unpermitted event near the pier.

“At the end of this video, you’ll notice two individuals emerge from the darkness beneath the pier and pavilion,” the police department said in a post on Facebook.

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The police department did not say if it believes anyone was hit by the gunfire.

The department is asking anyone who may know who caused the gunfire to contact Detective Sam Stuber at 912-786-5600 or sstuber@cityoftybee.gov.

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