Dentist’s patients say they were left with no ‘functional teeth’

ATLANTA — A Buckhead dentist says he wants his license back after it was suspended by the Georgia Board of Dentistry.

His attorneys have now filed an emergency order laying out the damage to his practice.

The doors of Dr. Justin Scott’s dental practice remain closed. And that is why an emergency petition was filed Monday, where attorneys say the order suspending Scott’s license is “unlawful,” “does not warrant emergency action” and that “the harm is permanent and irreparable.”

The emergency petition comes 11 days after the Georgia Board of Dentistry summarily suspended Scott’s license. The board said the “use of his dental license poses a threat to the public health, safety and welfare.”

The suspension cited nearly a dozen patients’ stories from billing issues to work requiring corrective and/or additional treatment and allowing unlicensed individuals to provide treatment.

Channel 2’s Candace McCowan heard from two of Scott’s patients on Monday.

“I have no teeth, not functional teeth,” said Tangie Larkin. “This side broke all the way off.”

“I have one screw in over here; I can barely talk; my bottoms are not done at all,” said patient Patrick Archibald.

The state suspended Scott’s license without a hearing. It’s an issue Scott’s attorneys mentioned in the court filing, saying that he responded in writing last year to concerns made by the board.

Scott’s attorneys said he was trying to sell this practice for $2.1 million. But since his license was summarily suspended, he’s only received one $300,000 offer.

For now, the filing says his practice is closed, with 12 employees out of work and his reputation he spent years building damaged.

Patients say they just want the dental implants they paid thousands for and have waited for years.

“My friends will tell you there are times I just sat there and cried and cried at night,” said Archibald. “I want my mouth fixed I want what I paid for.”

“Because five years later all this money in and instead of my dream teeth I have no teeth,” said Larkin.

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