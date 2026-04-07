Shooting at Chick-fil-A in metro Atlanta during breakfast rush

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — The Snellville Police Department said a shooting Tuesday in front of a Chick-fil-A is under investigation on Scenic Highway.

Witnesses tell us what they saw LIVE on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

Officials said it happened during the breakfast rush at the restaurant.

Police said the suspect is in custody and there is no active threat to the public.

The circumstances of the incident were not immediately available.

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