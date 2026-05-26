‘Horrifying’: Man tried to lure child into car with frozen treat

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is accused of trying to lure a 10-year-old boy into his car and kidnap him.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell spoke exclusively with the victim’s grandmother.

“It was horrifying, because I could’ve came home from work and my grandson could’ve been gone,” Deborah Blount said.

She says she’s lived at this Cobb County apartment complex for nine years with no problems until recently.

“Well, it’s very heart wrenching especially in this area that we live in. It’s always quiet here, the kids play together here,” she said.

And that’s what she says her grandkids and other children were doing in this parking lot when 69-year-old Jean Bellony is accused of trying to kidnap her 10-year-old grandson.

“My other granddaughter ran home and told everybody that the man tried to throw him in his car,” she said.

Investigators say Bellony asked the boy to help him repair his car then tried to entice him with flavored ice cups to get him in his car.

Police say when the boy took the treat, Bellony tried to force him in his car.

“Push him in the car, and he kind of wiggled his way kind of fought him back and got loose,” Blount said.

Bellony is in jail, charged with attempted kidnapping and cruelty to children. He lives at the same apartment complex where it happened.

His roommate didn’t want to be identified but said it was all a misunderstanding.

“There was just a communication, a language barrier misunderstanding,” the roommate said.

14:38 it’s not a language barrier when you’re touching someone’s child and try to throw them in a car,” the grandmother said.

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