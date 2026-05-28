Woman recalls being stuck on top of her car in floodwater on I-85/75

People who found themselves trapped in flash floods last week continue coming forward to share potentially life-saving advice.

Alana Bryant said looking back at video of experience stranded on Atlanta’s Downtown Connector, she has to remind herself that was actually her.

“I’m in the middle of the highway. I’m on top of my car!” said Bryant.

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It was evening rush hour. She was on her way to pick up her daughter at daycare.

“It’ was just raining so hard. I was really focused on the traffic,” Bryant described to Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco. “I was kind of going slowly, pacing myself.”

But the heavy rain never passed. The drains were so clogged, according to the city, the water just kept rising.

“That’s when I felt my car lift and push back,” said Bryant.

Her car was floating and water was filling up the floorboard.

“My car just locked up. The battery didn’t shut off, but the engine did,” she said.

She said the water was so strong, she could not open her doors. She quickly rolled down her window before losing battery.

“[I] kind of maneuvered my body straight to the top of the roof. I didn’t go to the hood. I just went out and up to the top,” said Bryant. “You could start to see the cars that were plowing past me. They were making waves, and that was also rocking the vehicle.”

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Two grandparents, Chyna and George Brathwaite, happened to pass.

“Seeing another woman in need, I knew she had to be somebody’s daughter, somebody’s mother possibly, somebody’s sister. I felt like she needed to get home, and all these people passing by her. She looked so helpless and terrified,” said Chyna.

Chyna said her husband is a veteran. He has trained for situations like this. She told him to get out and help.

Video shows him slowly walk out to her car and carry her back the median on his back.

“As soon as a I picker her off the car, that current, you could definitely feel it. It was right in time. It was right in time,” said George.

He said reuniting with the Bryant has been emotional.

“I’m really proud that she decided to share her side of the story,” said George.

“I have gained lifelong friends, family members at this point,” said Bryant.

She said the close call has changed her.

“It’s been raining almost every day, and I’ve tried to avoid the highways now,” said Bryant.

She said she is also appreciating the small things in life.

“Every moment now, after that, is so precious,” said Bryant.

She said in addition to thinking fast, she would advice other drivers to check their insurance policies. She said make sure you include rental car service because that is costing her a lot of money while she replaces her car.

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