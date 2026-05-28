Music studio employee attacked, robbed for not giving suspects a refund fast enough, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for five people who they say attacked and robbed a music studio employee last week.

Police say the men booked a studio session at a music studio on Marietta Street NW.

While they were there, they became upset because some of the equipment wasn’t working and demanded their money back.

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The employee called the manager in an effort to get the men a refund, but that’s when they say one of the suspect punched the employee in the faces.

Several of the others then joined in attacking him.

Before they left, the men took the employee’s cell phone and wallet.

Atlanta police are now sharing surveillance images of the men in the hopes someone may recognize them.

Anyone who knows the men should contact Crime Stoppers and be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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