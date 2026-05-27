Family remembers man found in vacant Cobb County Kroger

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a man found dead at a former Kroger Supermarket is remembering him as a beloved son, brother and uncle.

James Connell, 43, was found dead in the vacant store along Cobb Parkway SE on May 21.

Police say foul play is suspected.

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Connell’s family released a statement on Wednesday that read,

“Our family’s hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of a beloved son, brother, and uncle. James Connell was deeply loved by those who knew him. He was incredibly bright, generous, and compassionate, with a big heart that touched many lives...We respectfully request privacy for our family during this difficult time.”

His body was found in the building, which has been closed since 2024, by a maintenance worker who was checking for a water leak.

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