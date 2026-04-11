Georgia high school senior detained by ICE weeks before graduation, family says

CEDARTOWN, Ga. — A northwest Georgia community is rallying around a high school senior after loved ones say she was unexpectedly detained by immigration authorities just weeks before graduation.

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According to a fundraiser posted on GoFundMe, “Jacky,” a senior at Cedartown High School, was recently detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), despite family members saying she has legal status.

“Jacky is a senior…with just two months left until graduation—an important milestone she has worked incredibly hard to reach,” the fundraiser states.

Loved ones describe Jacky as a dedicated student who has remained focused on her goals while helping support her family at home. According to GoFundMe, she lives in a single-parent household and plays a key role in caring for her younger siblings.

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Family members say the situation has created an urgent financial burden, with legal fees and bond costs now standing in the way of bringing her home.

“She is not only a student. She is a major support system for her family,” loved ones say.

Family says Jacky is actively involved in school organizations, including the National Honor Society, Key Club, and SkillsUSA. She has also been accepted to Georgia Highlands College, where she plans to pursue a career as a registered nurse.

“Right now, her future is at risk,” the fundraiser says.

Loved ones are asking for donations to help cover legal expenses and an immigration bond, to allow Jacky to return home, finish her senior year, and graduate with her class.

“Every donation…brings Jacky one step closer to coming home,” the GoFundMe states.

If you would like to contribute, click here.

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