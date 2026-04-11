4-year-old dead; Georgia man charged after chase, SWAT standoff

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. — A man is facing a murder charge following the death of a 4-year-old child, according to the sheriff’s office.

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Richmond County deputies say the investigation began late Friday night, when a 911 call was made around 11:30 p.m. reporting an unresponsive child at a home on Edgeworth Drive in Hephzibah.

When firefighters and first responders arrived, they found 4-year-old Niomi Rose unresponsive with visible injuries, authorities said. Life-saving efforts were attempted before she was rushed to WellStar MCG Health Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead just after midnight.

Investigators say the child had been in the care of Collin Aaron Aber, 28, at the time of the incident.

Authorities later learned Aber and another individual, Linda Rose, had left the scene. Deputies spotted a blue Chevrolet Acadia believed to be connected to the case near the hospital and attempted a traffic stop.

Officials say Linda Rose got out of the vehicle, but Aber sped away, leading deputies on a chase.

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The chase ended near Curry Street and Division Street, where deputies say Aber exited the vehicle armed with a handgun and forced his way into a home. The home was later identified as belonging to Aber’s father, who was inside at the time.

The sheriff’s office says it was initially unclear whether the father was being held against his will.

A SWAT team responded, and after hours of negotiations, deputies breached the home and arrested Aber.

Aber is now charged with murder in connection with Niomi Rose’s death. Officials say additional charges could be filed as the investigation continues.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

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