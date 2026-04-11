‘You like Jordans?’ Sandy Springs officer’s kind gesture caught on camera

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A simple act of kindness by a Sandy Springs police officer is gaining attention after it was captured on body camera video.

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The officer, who appeared to think no one was watching, pulled over during his shift to help a man in need, offering him a pair of shoes.

Body camera footage shows the officer first checking his patrol car before going to the trunk, where he pulls out a pair of Jordans to give to the man.

At one point, the officer asks, “You like Jordans or nah?”

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The man responds that he hadn’t worn Jordans in years. He then adds that when he gets back on his feet, he plans to pay it forward and help others.

The moment, shared by the Sandy Springs Police Department, is what officials call the importance of showing up for the community, even in small ways.

“Moments like this don’t make headlines every day, but they matter. It’s not about the spotlight. It’s about showing up for people when it counts,” the department wrote.

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