Man accused of strangling woman arrested after SWAT standoff in Cobb neighborhood

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is in custody following an hours-long SWAT standoff, according to police.

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Cobb County officers responded around 9 p.m. on Friday to a home on Crestside Drive after reports that a woman had left the home and was asking others to call 911.

Police say they found the woman at a nearby gas station, where she told officers her boyfriend stripped her of her clothing and strangled her before she managed to escape in a vehicle.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Her condition has not been released.

Believing the suspect was still inside the home, officers established a perimeter around the home. A SWAT team was called in to execute a search warrant.

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A Channel 2 News photographer captured officers surrounding the home.

After an hour-long operation, the suspect was found inside the home and taken into custody.

Authorities say the man later complained of medical issues and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

He is now facing charges of aggravated assault, domestic violence battery and obstruction.

Police have not released his identity. The investigation remains ongoing.

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