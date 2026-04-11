Georgia Tech, Emory are ‘The New Ivies’

ATLANTA — Forbes magazine has named two Atlanta higher education institutions as part of its annual list of “The New Ivies.”

The list recognizes 20 top schools, private and public, whose alumni rate highly with employers.

Both Georgia Tech and Emory University made the list.

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Researchers asked 100 executives to rate schools overall and on how AI is changing hiring practices.

“The most promising talents today are beginning to emerge from institutions that prioritize intellectual rigor over inherited prestige,” wrote one executive in the study.

This year’s version of the annual list looked specifically at how universities are preparing graduates for a job market with AI.

The study looks beyond the traditional Ivy League schools.

Other universities that made the list include Carnegie Mellon, Georgetown, Northwestern, Vanderbilt, Florida, Michigan, Purdue and more.

You can read the full list here.

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