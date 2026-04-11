Man wakes up to someone selling him food. When he said no, he got punched in the face

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are looking for a man who robbed someone and then punched him in the face.

Officers were called to Piedmont Avenue earlier this week, where a man reported being woken up at 1:30 a.m. by a man trying to sell him food.

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When the victim said no, the man took his bag, cigarettes and $150 in cash.

That’s when the victim confronted the suspect, but just got punched in the face several times before the suspect ran off.

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Police are releasing photos and videos of the suspect in the hopes someone will recognize him.

Anyone who knows him or where he may be should call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

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