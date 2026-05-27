Father of 2 young children drowns trying to get across creek

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A family is mourning the loss of a husband and father who drowned after trying to get across Noonday Creek.

Ottoneil Lopez Cruz, the father of a 6-month-old and a 2-year-old, tried to swim across the Cobb County creek but never resurfaced after going under Sunday.

Police said the recent storms caused the creek’s water levels to “rise significantly” and the current to speed up.

Search and rescue recovered his body on Tuesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

©2026 Cox Media Group