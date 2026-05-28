Manhunt underway for 2 suspects who ran from chase in north Georgia

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies are searching for two people who ran off after a chase in north Georgia.

Habersham County deputies say they are helping Banks County deputies with a manhunt in the Baldwin area.

Banks deputies chased a car into Habersham County. Four people jumped out of the car and ran off.

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Two of those suspects were arrested and the other two are still on the run.

Authorities are searching in the area of Duncan Bridge Road from the industrial park to Hwy. 365.

They are asking drivers to take alternate routes.

Details about the chase and the people they are searching for have not been released.

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