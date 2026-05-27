Suspect in deadly crash that killed bystander already faced DUI, speeding charges

ATLANTA — The driver police believe is responsible for killing a bystander in a crash was out of jail on bond.

Channel 2’s Tom Jones learned police arrested him for driving at excessive speeds in another county.

Chatanna Patterson died in the crash. Heather McLaughlin, a second victim, was scheduled to undergo a second surgery at Grady Hospital.

Georgia State Patrol says it tried to stop 26-year-old Fre’shun White for going 90 miles per hour on I-20 just before 3 p.m. Memorial Day.

Troopers say he sped off the interstate, lost control and hit Heather’s car, which then hit Chatanna, who was standing nearby at the gas station.

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