2 face felony charges in toddler’s shooting death

ATLANTA — Atlanta PD announced Saturday that arrest warrants have been issued for two people in connection with the shooting death of a toddler last week.

Police said 71-year-old Barbara Edwards and 35-year-old Jermaine Hardeman are both being charged with felony murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and cruelty to children in the second degree.

Armani Lyons, 3, died after the shooting April 5 at a home near the 900 block of Washington Street SW. The boy was at his babysitter’s home when he was shot.

This is a developing story.

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