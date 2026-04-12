Trump: ‘effective immediately’ the US will blockade ships trying to enter, leave Strait of Hormuz

WASHINGTON — On Sunday morning, U.S. President Donald Trump said on social media that “effective immediately,” the United States will blockade ships trying to enter or leave the Strait of Hormuz.

The announcement follows a breakdown of negotiations in Pakistan between the U.S. and Iran to reach a deal for deescalating conflict in the region.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In the same post online, Trump said he is directing the U.S. Navy to block ships that have paid a toll to Iran to transit the Strait of Hormuz, calling the tolls illegal.

The president also said the U.S. was ready to “finish up” Iran at the “appropriate moment,” following the lack of a deal in Pakistan.

TRENDING STORIES:

While a more formal deal was not reached, a 14-day ceasefire is currently in place through April 22.

Pressure to reopen the Strait of Hormuz is not coming from only the U.S.

The United Arab Emirates is also working to reopen the Strait.

According to the Associated Press, the head of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, which is the state-run oil company in Abu Dhabi, said Iran has no right to close off the Strait of Hormuz.

Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, CBE is an Emirati politician who is the minister of industry and advanced technology of the United Arab Emirates and heads ADNOC, said in a statement that “any attempt to do so is not a regional issue; it is the disruption of a global economic lifeline and a direct threat to the energy, food and health security of every nation.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group