Police investigate officer-involved shooting in metro Atlanta

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Police Department said their Major Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting involving uniformed patrol officers on Sunday morning.

According to police, the incident started around 5:45 a.m., when officers went to the intersection of Terrell Mill Road and Brookview Road after getting reports of a driver asleep at the wheel of an SUV.

When officers got to the scene, they found the driver still asleep in the vehicle, a black Mercedes.

An officer positioned a patrol vehicle in front of the Mercedes while a fire apparatus was already behind the SUV.

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When they tried to wake up the driver, he did not comply with police commands and caused his SUV to hit both the marked police vehicle and the fire apparatus.

Then, the he drove at an officer, who fired his gun and struck the vehicle.

Police said they do not know if the driver was struck or not.

He drove away, southbound, on Terrell Mill Road and officers attempted a pursuit, but lost sight of the SUV.

The driver’s identity is not known at this time, the investigation by the Major Crimes Unit is active.

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