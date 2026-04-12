Teenager arrested for murder after 12-year-old dies in Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department announced the arrest of a 14-year-old boy for murder.

The arrest follows an investigation into the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy on Lathrop Street in Southeast Atlanta.

Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers was at the scene on Saturday afternoon, where a neighbor shared surveillance footage showing people running from the home around 1:49 p.m.

Police told Channel 2 Action News that the boy had friends over and they were playing with the gun inside a bedroom. That’s when the 12-year-old was shot.

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While neighbors said the area is usually quiet, the past week has seen a change.

One neighbor told Rogers that he’d called the police after he saw several kids running around, ducking into bushes and firing shots off.

Police urged parents to help keep weapons out of kids’ hands.

“Check your homes. Make sure these weapons are secure. If they have friends over, don’t let them close that door. Check on them, do periodic updates,” APD Capt. Germain Dearlove said on Saturday.

The victim and the suspect in this incident have not been identified. Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more.

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