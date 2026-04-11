Child shot in southeast Atlanta neighborhood

ATLANTA — An investigation is underway after a child was shot Saturday afternoon, according to police.

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Atlanta police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a child was shot in the 1800 block of Lathrop St SE. The child was taken to the hospital in critical condition, officials said.

The child’s age and identity have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. A Channel 2 Action News reporter and photographer are headed to the scene. We’ll have the latest updates beginning on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

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