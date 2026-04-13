‘He was just a little boy’: Family mourns 12-year-old shot inside home

ATLANTA — A 12-year-old boy who was shot and killed is being remembered by family and friends, as police say a 14-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with the case.

Loved ones gathered Sunday at a park near Cameron Coney’s home, releasing balloons into the sky and saying their goodbyes. His aunt, Destiny Coney, said the family affectionately called him “Big Cam.”

“He was goofy, funny. He made the whole room laugh,” she told Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter.

According to police, Cameron was shot inside his home off Lathrop Street on Saturday. Investigators say he had friends over and that the group was playing with a gun in a bedroom at the time.

Another aunt, Latosha Coney, said the family does not believe the shooting was an accident.

“We were told one of them pointed the gun at all the kids, and when it got to Cameron, it was on his chest,” she said.

Latosha said Cameron was a student at Long Middle School and loved playing football.

“He was just a little boy,” she added.

Family members say Cameron leaves behind a younger brother and two older sisters. While an arrest has been made, they say it does little to ease their grief.

“We hope that Cameron’s name forever lives on,” Latosha said.

The family has organized a fundraiser to help cover Cameron’s burial expenses.

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