‘Holding me captive:’ Man tries to catch flight after breaching TSA at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police have released body camera footage of a man they arrested for breaching security at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Channel 2 Action News first told you May 11 security incident at the Atlanta airport and the multiple charges that Oreoluwa Temidayo Oloruntoba faces.

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Oloruntoba ran through the South Security checkpoint without submitting his bags or going through the scanners, according to police. In the body camera video, you can see him walking through Concourse T as TSA agents and Atlanta officers pursue him.

When law enforcement caught up with him, things got heated.

OFFICER: “Hey how you doing man?”

SUSPECT: “I have a flight here”

OFFICER: “Stand here standby.”

SUSPECT: “I don’t have nothing on me. I have my laptop.”

OFFICER: “We have to talk to you.”

SUSPECT: “Talk to me about what? These people are holding me captive - you know what I’m saying?”

After he ignored commands to stop, a struggle happened as officers placed him into custody.

“I’m a good person,” you can hear Oloruntoba tell the officers.

Investigators filed charges of obstruction, simple battery and avoiding security measures.

[RELATED: Man accused of breaching TSA security, fighting officers asks if he can still make his trip]

Channel 2’s Tom Jones covered Oloruntoba‘s first appearance in Clayton County, during which Oloruntoba denied fighting with anyone.

He told the judge he was trying to his New York flight. He wanted to know whether he could still make the trip with the charges he faces.

“So, I can still reschedule the airline?’ he asked.

“As long as you go properly through the checkpoint,” Judge Latrevia Kates-Johnson replied.

Kates-Johnson gave Oloruntoba a $9,000 bond. He was ordered to stay away from the airport unless he has a valid airline ticket. His next court hearing is set for June.

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