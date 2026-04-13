Mother drops 2 children from upper balcony in Georgia apartment fire

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Two children are recovering from smoke inhalation after an early morning apartment fire Sunday.

The fire destroyed a building at Georgetown Oaks Apartment in the 1000 block of King George Blvd. in Chatham County.

Chatham County police said two officers, Officer Thomas Velte and Officer Brandon Lowe, spotted a mother with two children on an upper balcony in a two-alarm fire.

“The mother signaled for the officers to catch her children, and dropped them down to the officers who caught them safely,” the police department said in a social media post.

Five people had to be rescued by emergency personnel, and 22 apartment units were destroyed, the Chatham County Fire Department said.

The two children were the only injuries reported.

The state fire marshal is investigating.

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