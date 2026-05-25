Drivers question accuracy of school zone speed camera citations

More Georgia drivers are coming forward with concerns about school zone speed camera citations after a Channel 2 Action News investigation raised questions about tickets issued outside posted enforcement hours and when warning lights were not flashing.

Among them is Gwinnett County resident Chris James, who said she received three school zone speeding citations in less than 48 hours and believes the violations were issued in error.

“Three tickets in 24 hours, that’s absolutely ridiculous,” James said.

James, a senior living on a fixed income, said the fines totaled nearly $400.

“$130 a pop times three, that’s a major portion of my monthly income,” she said.

James said two of the citations were issued seven minutes apart on Feb. 24. She disputes the violations, saying she never left her home that day. To support her claim, she provided Google location history data that she says shows she remained at home throughout the day.

A third citation issued the following day, alleged James was traveling 41 mph in a 30 mph school zone on Skyland Drive. James said her location data shows she was traveling in the opposite direction from where the camera recorded the violation.

“I took a left on Skyland, which took me away from this speed zone camera,” she said.

James is not alone in questioning the accuracy of school zone speed camera enforcement.

Lilburn driver Rick Marlette said the warning lights associated with school zones are more effective than automated enforcement cameras.

“When those lights are flashing, people slow down. The lights work. This doesn’t work,” Marlette said.

A Clayton County driver, Norbert Raith, also questioned citations he received outside posted school zone hours.

“Why did I get a ticket after school hours?” Raith said.

According to James, her citations indicate the alleged violations occurred around 1:30 p.m., when she says school zone warning lights were not flashing.

Channel 2 Action News contacted RedSpeed, one of the companies that operates school zone speed cameras in Georgia, regarding the complaints.

In a statement, the company said its mission is to improve safety for children traveling to and from school.

“The data is clear: schools that have opted to install cameras see speeding in school zones drop by more than 90%,” the statement said.

The complaints come as Georgia lawmakers consider changes to the state’s school zone camera program.

Earlier this year, the General Assembly passed House Bill 651, which would require additional signage to notify drivers when school zone cameras are operating and ensure warning lights are flashing when cameras are actively enforcing speed limits.

The legislation would also allow voters to decide whether school zone speed cameras should remain in their communities.

State Rep. Dale Washburn, a Republican from Macon, has criticized the current enforcement system.

“The purpose of it is to rake in money, not to protect children,” Washburn said. “And that’s the thing I despise about it the most.”

House Bill 651 is awaiting the governor’s signature. If signed into law, supporters say the measure would increase transparency and accountability for automated school zone speed enforcement across Georgia.

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