Neighbors speak out against controversial Atlanta BeltLine development

ATLANTA — A controversial development near the BeltLine and Piedmont Park has neighbors speaking out before city officials vote on a plan later this month.

Portman Holdings is planning a mixed-use development with several buildings, including more than 900 apartment units in the space that’s now Amsterdam Walk off Monroe Drive.

“It’s not like we’re opposed to development, but we need something that’s appropriate to size and is feasible,” said resident Charlie Kaften.

Kaften and his neighbors have been fighting the project for nearly a year.

“We have mobilized for the last several months, almost a year. We’ve voted to reject this application. We’ve tried to negotiate,” said resident Hernan Bello.

In April 2023, Portman Holdings proposed a mixed-use development with 900 apartments and office space and up to 16-story buildings.

After input from neighbors, in May 2024, Portman adjusted its plans to reduce the density of the residential units to 840 and add affordable housing. That plan would also reduce the amount of traffic on Monroe Drive.

However, neighbors and the Neighborhood Planning Unit, or NPU, voted against the project. Then, the Zoning Review Board also denied it.

“Then there was six months of silence. Then just two weeks ago, they’ve launched a new proposal,” Kaften said. “They’re trying to cram it through.”

The new proposal wouldn’t have to undergo another NPU vote, which was a major part of the community’s input.

A newsletter sent from District 6 City Councilman Alex Wan shows renderings of the project. The new project will reduce the number of buildings from four to three nine-story buildings. The residential space will increase to between 940 and 1100 apartment units.

Channel 2′s Eryn Rogers reached out to Portman Holdings, who originally told her they didn’t have any updates on the project. However, on Friday, they said they were working on a statement, although Channel 2 Action News hasn’t received it yet.

Meanwhile, neighbors said the added density of the project will create a traffic nightmare on a road that is already busy.

“The proposal as it stands would add 4,000 extra car trips per day, plus Amazon (and) Uber Eats,” Kaften said.

An ATLDOT spokesperson also confirmed to Rogers that the DOT is working on a project on Monroe Drive that will begin this year and last for two years. He said the current project design will reduce the lanes from two to one and add a turn lane, which will reduce speed and improve roadway safety.

However, neighbors are concerned that it will only add to the traffic congestion.

“There’s a huge safety concern, and if you put this many apartments, and this many car services in here, there’s no way people will be able to get emergency services if needed,” said resident Jacinta O’Sullivan.

There will be a virtual community meeting with Councilman Wan on Monday at 7 p.m. You can register here.

