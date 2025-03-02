Amber alert issued for 5-week-old girl abducted in Johns Creek

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert and a Levi’s Call for a five-week-old girl.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to officials, five-week-old Milan Simpson was abducted on Sunday by 29-year-old Jamale Darcel Simpson.

Milan Simpson was wearing a gray swaddle.

Authorities say the two were last seen along Feather Sound Court at Old Alabama Sydney Marcus Boulevard at Georgia 400.

Officials said Jamale Simpson was driving a 2013 dark blue Jeep Grand Cherokee with a Georgia temporary tag of S2181232.

TRENDING STORIES:

No details were released on the relationship between Milan and Jamale Simpson.

Authorities believe the five week old girl is in extreme danger. Anyone with information or knows where the two may be is asked to contact Johns Creek Police Department at 470-456-0271.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group