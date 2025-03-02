Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Paulding County

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed it is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Paulding County.

It happened Sunday at the Columns Apartments on Bill Carruth Parkway in Hiram.

According to officials, the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office and the Hiram Police Department requested the GBI to investigate the shooting.

Paulding County Sheriff’s Office tell Channel 2 Action News the suspect is dead. The suspect’s age and identity were not released. The sheriff’s office is assisting Hiram police.

Authorities have not said what led up to the shooting. Officials have not said if any officers were injured.

This is a developing story. We’re working to learn more for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

