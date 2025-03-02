Inmate found guilty of stabbing deputy multiple times at Fulton County Jail

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man will spend years behind bars after he was found guilty of a violent assault against a Fulton County deputy in 2022.

The assault happened on September 5, 2022, inside the Fulton County Jail.

In 2022, Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat said the inmate, Richard Parham, attacked the deputy, [Clarence Houston], “causing multiple stab wounds.”

He was initially charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement by use of threats or violence, terroristic threats and acts, and simple battery against a police officer.

This week, a Fulton County judge sentenced Parham to 40 years to serve.

Labat released the following statement in response to Parham’s conviction:

“I commend the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for the conviction of Richard Parham. This verdict sends a clear message that violence against law enforcement officers will not be tolerated. I want to personally acknowledge the bravery and resilience of Deputy Clarence Houston, who has demonstrated tremendous strength throughout his recovery and continues to serve the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office with dedication. We are grateful for his service and remain steadfast in our commitment to supporting him and all members of our team. The safety and security of our team and those in our custody remain our highest priority. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure the safety of those who serve and protect our community every day.

The sheriff’s office said Parham had a knife in his possession during the inmate intake process and charged at the deputy, stabbing him several times.

“We have booked additional charges on the detainee, who did come in last night. He was charged with several counts of terroristic threats ... to include being combative to a police officer. This morning when the deputy went to complete his processing, he was attacked,” Labat said.

Parham was originally booked for emerging from an alley, driveway or building, willfully obstructing of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence, and terroristic threats and acts.

Channel 2 Action News learned that Parham was originally in Atlanta police custody before he was brought to the sheriff’s office.

