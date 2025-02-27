Man runs into Lake Lanier to try and avoid traffic stop

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A man who jumped into Lake Lanier still couldn’t avoid metro Atlanta deputies, they told Channel 2 Action News.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Tuesday afternoon around 4 p.m., a Hall County deputy was working with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to find Nathan Terry Couch, 42, of Gainesville.

Authorities followed Couch’s car on Jesse Jewell Parkway at Crescent Drive. The sheriff’s office said Couch pulled onto the shoulder of the road and began passing vehicles on the right.

The deputy then activated his emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop, according to officials.

TRENDING STORIES:

Hall County officials said Couch kept driving, turning right on White Sulphur Road and then left on Huntington Drive, where the deputy stopped following him.

Deputies said Couch then turned right on Limestone Parkway. Minutes later, officials said Couch’s car was found on Cleveland Highway at the Longstreet Bridge.

According to the sheriff’s office, Couch ran from his car and into Lake Lanier.

He was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville, for his injuries. Once released, he was booked into the Habersham County Detention Center.

While the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said it has no charges on Couch, Habersham County officials said he’s facing charges of criminal damage to property in the second degree from a previous incident and probation violation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group