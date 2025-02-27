Gas leak on Howell Mill Road, people told to shelter in place

ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire Rescue is telling people to shelter-in-place as crews respond to a natural gas leak.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene located at 1800 Howell Mill Road. In addition to the shelter-in-place, Atlanta fire said traffic is being redirected in the area.

This is a developing story. LIVE coverage on Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m.

A spokesman said it was a 6-inch gas main break and there is no timetable on when the area will reopen.

Atlanta Gas Light is responding to the scene and issued the following statement.

“At Atlanta Gas Light, the safety of our employees, customers, and the public is our number one value. A contractor not affiliated with Atlanta Gas Light damaged our gas line. Atlanta Gas Light crews are currently on-site, working to safely repair the damage.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group