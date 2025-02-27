Truck crash on I-75SB closes all lanes in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — All lanes on Interstate 75 Southbound are closed before State Route 280 Delk Road.
According to Georgia Department of Transportation data, the incident started at 10:47 a.m.
Footage from a GDOT 511 camera shows a semi-truck that appears to have been hit by another truck carrying wooden shipping pallets.
Channel 2 Action News has reached out to officials for more information about the crash.
